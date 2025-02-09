Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: ben affleck, Dunkin Donuts, kevin smith, super bowl

Super Bowl LIX: Jay & Silent Bob Want to Invest in Affleck's DunKings

Super Bowl LIX mADness: Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) want in on some of Ben Affleck's DunKings action in a new clip.

Earlier this month, we learned that Dunkin Donuts and actor/director Ben Affleck had gone back to the drawing board for a new version of pop sensations, The DunKings, for Super Bowl LIX – this time, with his younger brother and fellow filmmaker Casey Affleck and Succession star Jeremy Strong now part of the crew. In the clip above, Ben tries to get ahold of Strong in his dressing room, but Casey gives him the heads up to tread carefully because "Jeremy is a method actor. He's not coming out until he's ready." Not buying into the method acting excuse, Ben opened the door to Strong's dressing room – only to find that Casey was definitely right.

"We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right? I'm just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in. You're from Boston; I'm from Boston. Dunkin' is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming," Strong shared with Ben – after his head rose up from a giant container that saw Strong covered in coffee and coffee beans. "You're an artist, and I know what that's like. But how long is it gonna take for the being method?" Ben asks Strong – but we won't spoil the answer.

But it was clear from the tagline at the end ("Suit up, America") that something was coming on Super Bowl LIX Sunday. We got a small taste of it earlier today – and it included an appearance from none other than Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). In the clip below, the dynamic duo surprise Affleck at a signing to see if they can get him to autograph some of their merch – here's how that went down:

Here's a look at an extended cut of the original commercial, along with some looks behind the scenes with Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady giving us a personal look at how it all came together. And when you check out the "Long Throw" challenge in the second clip, take a moment or two to appreciate just how easy Brady makes it look – and how he knows that Affleck shouldn't hold up his hands for a catch because he knows that his pass is going to end up hurting him…

Here's a look back to when Affleck finally went public with his desire to be a pop star – and apparently, a member of a boy band – and how famous faces like Jack Harlow tried to reason with Affleck before things went… well, where they ended up going…

