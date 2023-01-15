Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Lois Expecting? Daily Planet Done? Returning on March 14th, there's a lot to unpack in this trailer for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois.

We were wondering if The CW was going to drop any preview during tonight's broadcast of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Well, the network answered in a big way with a teaser trailer for the third season return of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. And let's just say that there's a lot to process, from a new Jonathan Kent in Michael Bishop and the destruction of The Daily Planet (and possibly Metropolis?) to Lois Lane (Tulloch) disappearing. But not before tipping off Clark (Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant…

With the series set to return for its third season on March 14th, here's a look at the teaser for The CW's Superman & Lois that was released earlier this evening:

As long as they have each other, they can overcome anything. Season 3 of #SupermanAndLois premieres March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/d6q8WffaZb — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) January 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.