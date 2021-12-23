Superman & Lois Star Erik Valdez on Season 2 Exploring Kyle's Roots

When The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returning for its second season on Tuesday, January 11 (with the series premiere of Naomi joining it), viewers have been treated to some one-on-ones with the cast along with a new teaser and an incredibly sweet poster for the series return (seriously, check it out here). This time around, it's back to the interviews as the spotlight focuses on Erik Valdez aka Kyle Cushing. Along with sharing his favorite (and heartfelt) moment from the first season, Valdez also explains how the writers a looking to integrate more of his and Inde Navarrette's (Sarah Cushing) Latino heritage.

Here's a look at what Cushing has to say about what's to come when The CW's Superman & Lois returns this January:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Erik Valdez | Roots | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtzlsMIlN4w)

With the series set to leap tall, intense storylines in a single bound starting January 11th, here's a look at the newest trailer for the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Now here's a look at the cast offering a look behind the scenes on Season 2 production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB11zlfH1Bs)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Along with Jenna Dewan returning to the role of Lucy Lane, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.