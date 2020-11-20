Supernatural Creator Says SPN Family Would've Hated His Ending More

So that happened. As we saw on social media last night and this morning, the SPN Family is definitely not lacking in opinions on how The CW's Supernatural wrapped up its 15 season run. We're going to avoid direct spoilers for one more day so I'm throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because series creator Eric Kripke has some thoughts on an episode that somehow found a way to run Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) through a Lost-meets-Six Feet Under mash-up that felt less like a "love letter" to the fans and more like… well… we're not quite sure.

Speaking with EW, Kripke reminded everyone that his last episode during his SPN run was his take on how he thought the series should wrap. "In my last episode, 'Swan Song,' I probably, in hindsight foolishly, spent maybe like 80 percent of how I wanted that show to end. I didn't know it was going to go 15 years," he explained. "I probably wouldn't have done that again had I had another chance but I thought maybe there was another year or two! Outside of a few little scenes and a few more moments, that was the meat of where I thought this show should end, which is Sam versus Dean and then ultimately good versus evil but brotherhood wins and sacrifices are made." But when the series didn't end- and would continue for 1-1/2 decades- Kripke no longer had a specific feel on how it would wrap. "From that point forward, it's inevitable that over many years, the show is going to spend every idea I had in terms of where it could go or end," Kripke said. "By the time they reach this ending, it's not like I had some preconceived notion of how it should end. I was completely open-minded to what the gang was cooking up."

When he first heard the pitch for how the series would end, he realized it was the "right one"- but it wasn't a conclusion he came to quickly or easily. "I had a long talk with Jensen [Ackles] about it and I had a long talk with [co-showrunners] Andrew [Dabb] and Bob [Singer] about it and I think it's the best possible ending for the show. It was interesting, they pitched it to me and I went off to think about it for a couple days, and admittedly, me being me, I spent some time thinking, 'Okay, is there any other ending I would pitch back that I think is better?'," Kripke revealed. "And I spent a couple days trying to chase down a couple avenues and couldn't come up with anything better. So I went back and I was like, 'Guys I think it's the right one.' There's some substance to it but there's something emotional, I think there's a positive energy around it."

And for those you not happy with how "Carry On" played out and wished Kripke got a chance to offer his take on it? He's pretty sure you would've hated where he would've taken things- so much so that he won't reveal what the "horror movie ending" would've been. "There's only one scene that I haven't done that I would've done for the end of the show and I'm certainly not going to give it away, maybe one day I will," he teased. "But I can assure the fans that my ending was so much darker than the ending they're going with, so anyone who's like, 'Kripke should've ended it,' I'm like, 'You would've hated my ending!' Because it was a horror movie and it was going to have a horror movie ending, so I can promise you the ending [they went with] you'll love much more than if you had let me end the show."

"Supernatural" Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"