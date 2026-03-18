Posted in: CW, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: felicia day, star trek, Supernatural, the guild

Supernatural: Felicia Day Discusses Charlie's Legacy, The Guild & More

Felicia Day (The Lost Daughter of Sparta) discusses her legacy as Charlie on Supernatural, The Guild reunion movie, Star Trek, and more.

Article Summary Felicia Day shares how playing Charlie on Supernatural shaped her creative journey and inspired new projects.

Talks The Guild reunion movie, her passion for Star Trek, and dreams of joining the franchise one day.

Reflects on Geek & Sundry's early impact on bringing tabletop gaming to the mainstream and pop culture.

Opens up about balancing acting, writing, producing, and how fan support fuels her ongoing quirky projects.

Felicia Day never slows down, from acting, producing, and writing to embracing all manner of genres, from comedy to drama, fantasy, and science fiction. Some of her best-known works include The Guild, which she created, Supernatural, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Eureka, The Magicians, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, The Mighty Nein, Monster High, Adventure Time, Skylanders Academy, and The Rookie. Her production company, Geek & Sundry (now owned by Legendary), helped provide an outlet to mainstream tabletop gaming on screen for the masses, and if that's not impressive enough, she's a New York Times bestselling author, including You're Never Weird on the Internet and Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity. While promoting her latest book, her first graphic novel, The Lost Daughter of Sparta, Day spoke to Bleeding Cool about always taking the initiative with her work while also giving back to her loyal fans including doing a reunion movie of her original breakthrough series, The Guild, why she would love to join Star Trek, how her legacy in Supernatural as LGBTQ hero and hacker extraordinaire, Charlie Bradbury in part inspired The Lost Daughter of Sparta, and why Geek and Sundry was ahead of its time.

Felicia Day on How Her Endearing Legacy as Charlie on Supernatural Inspired The Lost Daughter of Sparta, and More

BC: As far as just your career, you've contributed so much to the pop culture sphere and have become part of some of the biggest franchises there. Is there a world out there that you have yet to explore that you might be interested in tackling next?

Day: As far as my personal work, I have a novel that I'm really excited about, that hopefully that's my next project after The Guild movie. As far as pop culture worlds I'd love to be a part of…I mean, if I could dream up a part, it would be in the Star Trek world. I've always been a Star Trek lover. I have always wanted to be on deck, and maybe one day it'll happen, maybe not, but I definitely have that as a dream. That would be my number one choice.

Definitely should get [Alex] Kurtzman on the phone for that.

Yeah, why don't we look into that [laughs].

Some of my favorite characters of yours, of course, are Charlie from Supernatural, Dr. Holly Martin from Eureka, and Kinga Forrester from MST3K. If offered to revisit one of your many various roles, which would it be and why?

Well, I mean, I am revisiting Codex from The Guild. I created that character for myself, and that's exciting that we're hopefully bringing her back, but if I was going to pick a TV show, it would definitely be Charlie from Supernatural. Part of the reason I wrote The Lost Daughter of Sparta is kind of a dedication to a lot of the fans of that show. There's nothing more heartening, more delicate, and more fragile than a young girl coming up to me and saying that Charlie opened doors for her about who she is and what she wanted to do with her life in ways that I could never do as a person. Being able to embody Charlie and inspire people is definitely infused into this work. It's really dedicated to those people, especially those girls, so I hope they enjoy it.

Yeah, I always wondered when they left that arc that Charlie would be off doing her adventures, and, of course, we see that alternate world as the way back in (to bring back popular characters from the dead). I always wondered what else you could have done with (creator) Eric Kripke on that. He moved on to The Boys and related stuff since then. I was wondering, with everything involving tabletop games from The Guild, D&D, and Critical Role, do you feel that with so many related projects, including other board games being adapted to shows and films and whatnot, do you feel that the fantasy genre has reached the mainstream, or do you feel it's niche? Are there other games there you'd like to see adapted to the screen?

I mean, I had a company called Geek & Sundry, now owned by Legendary, and I can't tell you how excited I was to pitch and take out of Legendary, the IP-like board games and video games, and it was just way too early. People weren't quite right there yet. I can't tell you how many meetings I had with people who looked to me strangely when I said, "Hey, this video game should be adapted to TV."

We were 10 years or more too early, like we were at a lot of stuff at my company. I have a tiny bit of FOMO, but I'm so busy with my own stuff. I'm really just happy to see the stories that I love and the games that I loved being brought to life in a beautiful way, and I think it's all kind of a generational thing. People who grew up with games love them, and they understand them, and so the writers who are fans are going to do a great service to the properties that they have a passion for, whereas probably 10 years ago, people in charge and the writers weren't as big gamers. I only see more things happening in the future, and as a viewer and hopefully an actor, I'm excited about it.

Are you looking to focus on a particular aspect of your career, like directing, writing, or acting? Are you looking to strike a balance between the three? What does your future hold as far as your main ambitions?

I've always had the same kind of career. I love acting, I love hosting, and I get to do a little bit of it. Right now, Hollywood is in a really bad way. They're not a lot of jobs out there, quite frankly. COVID, the strikes, the consolidation, it's all really sort of challenging for people in the business right now, myself included. I mean, certainly love to do more acting, but I'm not one to just wait around. Making opportunities for myself has been the defining feature of my career, and I'm not going to stop. As I said, we're kickstarting The Guild this summer. I released this book. I had a movie that I recorded as a podcast released in November. I have more of those projects in the docket. Again, I am so grateful to the fans who like my work, but I can do these small quirky projects and keep going and keep making them, because they support them and love them. So, thank you to the fans for allowing me to do my work. If I can straddle both worlds for the rest of my life, that would be a dream.

Simon & Schuster and Gallery Books' The Lost Daughter of Sparta is available in bookstores on March 17th.

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