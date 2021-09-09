Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & A Very Waxy Baby

With development on the Supernatural prequel spinoff series The Winchesters clearly still in the very early development stages, SPN fans can take comfort in knowing that they're getting their Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles fixes in two distinctly different ways. For Padalecki, it's The CW's Walker (set to return this October for a second season); for Ackles, it's his highly-anticipated turn as Soldier Boy for the third season of Amazon and Eric Kripke's (hmmm… that name sounds familiar) The Boys that had folks stalking social media just to get a first look at his costume. And yet, a little rolling back of the clock every now and then isn't always a bad thing- as Ackles and Padalecki found themselves doing this week.

It all began when Samantha Highfill shared via Twitter the cover to the 2016 issue of EW that featured the boys on the cover (their first) for a feature story (Highfill's first). From there, Ackles and Padalecki share some "background intel" on just how difficult it can be posing on the hood of a car. Teaser? The story involves wax and boots (get your minds out of the gutters, perverts). Here's a look at how the Twitter nostalgia played out, beginning with Highfill sharing the EW cover:

I remember that shoot. "Baby" had a fresh coat of wax on her…and @jarpad and I did everything we could to keep from sliding off the hood. Not sure how we got this photo. Ah, good times. https://t.co/1MbKwJBOpP — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) September 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Talk about truth bombs!!! My most vivid memory of that shoot was us laughing as we tried hard to stay in place on the hood (without denying it, or scuffing it with the heels of our fancy photo shoot boots), and failing miserably. It was slicker than a slip n slide. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8MwCdICR6C — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And just in case you had any doubt? Highfill showed up with receipts to smooth over any questions marks:

Speaking of the Twitter dustup from earlier this summer involving the prequel spinoff project, Padalecki shed a bit more light on the matter via a recent interview with The New York Times, where he reiterated the sentiment he expressed in a tweet earlier: "I love Jensen [Ackles] deeply. He's my brother. He has been for many years, and he always will be, no matter what." For his part, Padalecki says the point of his initial tweet was to clarify that he wasn't involved in the project and not to throw shade. "It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: 'Hey, I'm not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don't know about this,'. And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand."

For Padalecki, not being able to express how he was feeling when he tweeted complicated the matter, adding, "It's hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it's like, 'Oh, he doesn't know! They're going to kill each other! The world is ending!'. And I'm like, 'No, no, no.' [Laughs.] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that." The Supernatural co-stars and friends addressed the matter the following day, where Ackles explained just how early in development the project is. "He just kind of explained: 'Man, it's not picked up yet. It's not even written yet.' He knows and I know how much 'Supernatural' means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet. But he has been like: 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on [going forward].'"