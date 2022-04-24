Supernatural Star Misha Collins Apparently Comes Out as Bisexual

Based on reports & fan videos from Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey over the weekend, series star Misha Collins (The CW's Gotham Knights pilot) has apparently come out as bisexual. The moment came when Collins was speaking to a crowd of Supernatural Family members, asking them, "How many of you would consider yourself introverts?" Following that, Collins also asked, "How many extroverts?" and "And how many bisexuals?", with the latter question getting the largest response from the crowd. After giving the crowd a moment to clap and cheer, Collins offers a response that sounds a whole lot like, "I'm all three" before moving on with his talk. As of this writing, Collins has not followed up on his comments or updated his social media for clarification.

Here's a look at a video clip of Collins speaking to the crowd from over the weekend (courtesy of @viagotwt). And if true, congratulations to Collins for being open & free with who he is and who he loves on behalf of BCTV:

Back in November 2020, Collins waded into the controversy surrounding Castiel's final moments with Dean (Jensen Ackles) during the Supernatural final season episode "Despair." Trapped in the bunker during the episode of the Jared Padalecki, Ackles & Collins-starrer, Billie aka Death (Lisa Berry) wasn't going anywhere until she saw Dean (Jensen Ackles) dead. Only one problem- Billie didn't realize just how much Castiel (Misha Collins) loved Dean and how much he meant to him. Playing upon his deal with the Empty, Castiel delivered a feel-crushing speech about how knowing Dean and the sacrifices he's made throughout his life in helping others showed him what true love and happiness meant- changing him in the process. So with an, "I love you," Castiel's true happiness summoned the Empty- taking Castiel and Billie with it.

Now, that scene is still debated since it aired because of the sizeable number of fans out there who've wanted Dean and Castiel to be a couple. Complicating matters was a version of the finale that was translated for Spanish viewers that was a less vague exchange of affection between the two. In the English version, Dean responds to Castiel's declaration with, "Don't do this, Cas"; while in the Spanish version, Dean's response was "Y yo a ti, Cas"- translation: "And I you, Cas." Those who are pro-Dean/Castiel saw the Spanish translation as another example of homosexuality being censored in a U.S. network broadcast. Also, having Castiel pulled into the Empty after declaring his love for Dean (regardless of the translation) feeds into the hurtful trope that LGBTQ characters are "easily dispensable for the sake of the story."

Collins would take to Instagram to address the matter via video (which you can check out below, followed by a transcript), saying there was "no conspiracy" on anyone's part "to minimize or erase" LGBTQ representation, and that there was no alternate ending to the episode. Collins believes that Dean was "too stunned in the moment" to offer a proper response and that the words contained in the Spanish version were the result of a "rogue translator" going with a personal interpretation. As for the "bury your gays" accusation, Collins pushed back by saying that Castiel's declaration of love not only proved powerful enough to save Dean but also, by extension, all of humanity. Also, he noted Dean's trip to "New Heaven" in the series finale as another sign that the trope tag doesn't apply: not only is Castiel still alive, he helped Jack (Alexander Calvert) rebuild Heaven.

"I'm seeing a lot of commentary on the ending of SPN & the recent Spanish dub, and disheartened to see there are a lot of misconceptions that are making many in our family feel unheard & unsupported, so I'm calling a #SPNFamilyMeeting to sort a few things out for the record: There was no conspiracy within the network, staff, or cast of SPN to minimize or erase representation from the narrative & there was no alternate ending to 1518. Dean was always too stunned in the moment to reply. (Apparently a rogue translator penned their own dialogue.) Also, in my opinion Cas doesn't play into the "bury your gays" trope. His declaration of love saves Dean, enabling Sam and Dean to save all of humanity. And Cas doesn't die! He actually goes on to rebuild Heaven! Was the show perfect? No. Could Cas' departure have had more resonance in the final episodes? Sure. But I'm confident you guys can sort that part out as your writing and art and imaginations play the story out past the last frames we filmed. I'm proud to have spent more than a decade of my life telling a story where good consistently triumphs over evil… And I'm especially proud that my character's parting message was, "expressing your true self, letting yourself love who you truly want to love, openly & honestly, can literally save the world… & in the end, good things do happen — & they're worth fighting for." I love you all."