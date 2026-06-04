Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth Season 4: More Kaya? Preston Wants To Make It a Family Affair

Elsbeth Showrunner Jonathan Tolins and series star Carrie Preston on Season 4: Kaya, Alec Bloom, romantic interests, and Elsbeth's family.

Article Summary Elsbeth Season 4 could bring more Kaya, with showrunner Jonathan Tolins expecting Carra Patterson to return more often.

Jonathan Tolins says Elsbeth and Mayor Alec Bloom are done romantically, but Ivan Hernandez should still factor into Season 4.

Elsbeth Season 4 won’t force a steady romance, as Tolins says Elsbeth works best as a strong, independent lead.

Carrie Preston wants Elsbeth Season 4 to explore Elsbeth’s family life, including the chance to finally meet her mother.

After wrapping up its third season with Patti LuPone and Michael Urie, the return of Kaya (Carra Patterson), and Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) getting engaged, what's next for CBS, EPs Robert King & Michelle King, and Showrunner Jonathan Tolins's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth as it heads into its fourth season? That's what we're going to be taking a look at on a weekly basis over the summer, kicking off with Tolins discussing the possibility of more Kaya next season and if Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez) – or anyone – will be a romantic interest during Season 4. Also, Preston shares that she would like viewers to meet more of our great detective's family when the series returns.

Will Viewers Get More Kaya in Season 4? "It's all to be worked out. We have to find out what works for her and what works for the network. We love Carra, and we love that character, and anytime we can have Elsbeth and Kaya together is always a good thing. They have a really magical connection," Tolins shared, noting that he expects Patterson to be back "more than she was on this year." He added, "I don't know if we'll ever be able to have her back every episode. And while we miss her, it's opened up the room for us to have a lot of wonderful new people on the show this season."

The "Bloom" Is Off the Rose Regarding an Elsbeth/Alec Bloom Romance: "I think the romance is over. It wouldn't really be true to Elsbeth for her to open that door again," Tolins shared. "But everybody loved Ivan, and [Alec] is now the mayor. We think we're going to have ways to use that character and bring him back. It certainly will be awkward for Elsbeth, given their history, and there'll be fun stuff to explore there."

Tolins: "Having Elsbeth in a Happy, Steady Relationship Would Be Boring": It doesn't sound like our great detective will be getting a "plus one" any time soon: "Then you'd have to get into misunderstandings, and then does it go sour? Elsbeth was married, she has a grown son, there's something about her strength as a single career woman that I think is honest and inspiring. … She can have [romance], and she might want it when she meets the right person, but she doesn't need it to be fully herself."

Preston Would Like to See More of Elsbeth's Family in Season 4: "It would be fun to see family. Maybe meet a parent, a mother, or something. Peel back that layer. We've seen her as a mother. We've seen her as a girlfriend and in an intimate relationship. We've seen her as a best friend. Let's see her as a daughter. I think that would be really fun. And then of course, I'm sure we would have a really fun time casting that."

The hit series ended its season with a guest star lineup that included Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart, Impeachment: American Crime Story), Griffin Dunne (After Hours, This Is Us), Mark Linn-Baker (Succession, Perfect Strangers), Joanna Gleason (The West Wing, The Good Wife/Fight), Didi Conn (Grease, Benson), Patti LuPone (Agatha All Along, American Horror Story), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty), and Erich Bergen (Love Story, Madam Secretary).

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the third season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series returns with fresh cases, new characters, and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).

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