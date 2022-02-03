Supernatural & Walker Prequels, Gotham Knights Earn CW Pilot Orders

If you're a fan of Supernatural, Walker, and/or The Dark Knight, then you're having a pretty good Thursday. Because that's when The CW announced that it had given pilot orders for the Jensen Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters, the Jared Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence, and the DC Universe-set Gotham Knights. In addition, an additional six scripts have been ordered for the female-fronted Zorro series from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez, Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.), Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens' Propagate, and CBS Studios. Now here's a look at the loglines and production details on the three series that were given pilot green lights earlier today.

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).

"Gotham Knights": In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. The series stems from Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams, with the series based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams also serves as a co-executive producer, with Danny Cannon directing & executive producing the pilot.