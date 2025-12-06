Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Pries Open "The Mummy's Tomb" Tonight! Here's Our Preview

Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight with 1942's The Mummy's Tomb, directed by Harold Young and starring Lon Chaney Jr. Here's our preview!

Guess who's back? If it's Saturday and you're reading this, then you already know the answer. Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Sven (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back tonight. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie presents the 1942 film The Mummy's Tomb, directed by Harold Young and starring Dick Foran, John Hubbard, Elyse Knox, Wallace Ford, Turhan Bey, and… wait for it… Lon Chaney Jr. as Kharis the mummy. Set 30 years after the 1940 film The Mummy's Hand, "Tomb" would go on to spawn two sequels: 1944's The Mummy's Ghost and The Mummy's Curse. With that in mind, we've got a preview for tonight's show for you to check out – including an official trailer for the film and a look at what Svengoolie was willing to tease about tonight's show.

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of The Mummy's Tomb below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about this week's selection and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post):

Svengoolie on "The Mummy's Tomb": "'The Mummy's Tomb' is a fitting sequel to 'The Mummy's Hand' (and, to some extent, Karloff's original 'Mummy')- and we get members of the 'Hand' cast, along with Turhan Bey as the new priest- and, in his first portrayal of the Mummy, Lon Chaney Jr. as Kharis – a role he wasn't too keen on, due to the make-up! We'll talk about the cast, have some tidbits about the production- along with a special commercial, visits from Gwengoolie and Boddy Sorrell, some Sven screw-ups from our 'OOPS Files', a Sven song- AND- since the movie is short- a very special feature from a 1960s TV show that I count as among my many influences."

