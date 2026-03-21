Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Reaches Out to "The Mummy's Hand" on MeTV TONIGHT!

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie presents a screening of the 1940's film, The Mummy's Hand. Here's our preview...

Article Summary Svengoolie hosts The Mummy's Hand on MeTV, airing tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with cast and crew highlights.

Preview video clips and the official trailer for The Mummy's Hand included for a spooky sneak peek.

Exclusive comments from Svengoolie tease trivia, music, jokes, and Mummy franchise connections.

Updates on Svengoolie's appearance at C2E2, with fan events and Sven Squad joining the fun.

It's time to spend another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo), MeTV viewers. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie kicks off a screening of 1940's The Mummy's Hand. Directed by Christy Cabanne, with a story by Griffin Jay and a screenplay by Jay and Maxwell Shane, the film stemmed from Universal and stars Dick Foran, Peggy Moran, Wallace Ford, Eduardo Ciannelli, and George Zucco. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on.

You can check out the trailer for The Mummy's Hand below, followed by some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Sue Ellen from Staten Island, NY:

Svengoolie on House of Sven's Screening of "The Mummy's Hand": "This 1940 follow-up to Karloff's "Mummy" features Tom Tyler as Kharis. You will see some footage of the original movie, augmented by new shots inserted to substitute Tyler for Karloff-and this film sets up the next few sequels in the Mummy franchise. A few viewers have asked if we just showed this recently, and the answer is no- we ran its sequel, "The Mummy's Tomb" which did include footage from this film.

We'll keep this show at its original two-hour format, since the movie is rather short, and run down the cast, including Dick Foran, Wallace Ford, George Zucco, and Cecil Kellaway; point out some interesting trivia, bring you a new song and a new doll everyone will be clamoring for- as well as giving you a HAND and getting a quick look at one of the WWE's newest stars from a previous "visithausen" we had with him!"

C2E2 News! Svengoolie will be at the pop culture convention on Friday, March 27th, with the Sven Squad joining him on Saturday, March 28th, for autographs, professional photo ops, and a panel. Updates will be on the Svengoolie website soon, and here's where you can get more info on C2E2.

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