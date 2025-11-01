Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie Returns Tonight with "Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein"

With Svengoolie returning to MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a preview of tonight's screening of 1948's "Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein."

We're not gonna lie. We miss MeTV's "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza" double-features with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). But that doesn't mean that the fun and frights are over – far from it! Tonight, Svengoolie screens the 1948 classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, along with Lon Chaney Jr. as The Wolfman, Bela Lugosi as Dracula, and Glenn Strange as Frankenstein's Monster, as well as Lenore Aubert and Jane Randolph. Though production on the film was less than smooth, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein would go on to be one of Universal's top-grossing films of the year.

With the festivities kicking off tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a look at the official trailer for tonight's film selection – followed by an excerpt from Svengoolie's blog offering some insights into Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein:

Svengoolie on "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein": "As I've said before, it may be the most requested film in our library- a classic that our viewers constantly request! It came together originally when Universal's perennial top comedy team had lost some of their box office power- so the studio teamed them up with another property that had also been declining in popularity (at least in the opinion of the studio heads)-the classic Universal monsters. Noteworthy because two of the classic monsters are played by the men who established them as horror legends- Bela Lugosi as Dracula and Lon Chaney Jr. as Larry Talbot, the Wolf Man- we also get Glenn Strange as the Monster- set against the legendary comedy duo for creepy encounter 'Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein'!" Make sure to check out the entire blog post on the main website.

