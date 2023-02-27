Ted Lasso Channels The Rolling Stones for Season 3 Official Trailer With the streaming series returning to Apple TV+ on March 15th, here's the official trailer for the Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until the third season return of Apple TV+'s award-winning Ted Lasso, things are definitely not at where they should be. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) has issues at home & at work; Nate (Nick Mohammed) has a ton of chips on his shoulder he's looking to dump on Ted; Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is on the warpath to take down West Ham United head Rupert (Anthony Head), and Roy's (Brett Goldstein) joining Beard (Brendan Hunt) as an assistant coach. And that's just what we know about the season heading into it. But, as you're about to see from the official trailer, there's a lot more at stake as everything that Ted, Rebecca, and the team having been building over the past two seasons leads to this.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the official Season 3 trailer for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, hitting streaming screens on March 15th:

In this third season of Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League, and Nate (Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard (Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the series sees Sudeikis serving as an executive producer alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group). Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer.