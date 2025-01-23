Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: seth macfarlane, ted

Ted Season 2: Seth MacFarlane Announces Production Wraps Today

Peacock's Ted co-writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Seth MacFarlane announced that production on the second season wraps today.

Though there were some concerning rumblings for a while there, the word came down in May 2024 that executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's Peacock series Ted would be back for a second season. Considering that it was Peacock's most-watched original series up to that point and the top Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months, it would only make sense (though that's not always a given in television anymore, with so many other factors coming into play). Less than nine months later, MacFarlane passed along a major update earlier today – and it's good news! "Today we wrap production on TED SEASON 2! Thanks to our stellar writers, cast, and crew for all their amazing work on the funniest season yet!" MacFarlane wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, signaling that filming was readying to wrap.

Returning to voice our main man, MacFarlane was joined in the first season by Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell). Now, here's a look at MacFalane's post, sharing the good news:

Here's a look back at the official announcement that went live on social media back in May 2024, signaling that Peacock was bringing the streaming series back for a second season:

Here's a look at the official trailer and overview for the first season of Peacock's Ted – followed by some personal thoughts from MacFarlane, Corrigan & Walsh about the prequel series before its premiere about why they wanted to tell a prequel backstory:

In this comedic prequel event series to the "Ted" films, it's 1993, and Ted the Bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

"Each generation develops its own unique artistic style, its own way of seeing the world. In the twenties, it was the subversive musical phrasings of jazz. In the fifties, it was the bold brushwork of the abstract expressionists. Our generation's unique art is streaming content based on previously successful intellectual property. In that proud tradition, we humbly give you 'Ted,'" shared MacFarlane, Corrigan & Walsh in a special note to viewers. "Our series is a prequel to the 'Ted' movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the nineties and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it's a lot of pages to fill, and real life is mostly boring)."

Peacock's Ted stems from executive producers/writers/co-showrunners MacFarlane (who also directs), Corrigan, and Walsh. In addition, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door Productions) are on board as executive producers. UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Fuzzy Door, and MRC produce the streaming series.

