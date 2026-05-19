Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: The Agency

The Agency Season 2: Fassbender-Starring Spy Thriller Returns in June

Here's the official trailer for Michael Fassbender and Jodie Turner-Smith-starring The Agency Season 2, set for Paramount+ on June 21st.

Article Summary The Agency Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 21, with all 10 episodes dropping at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET.

Paramount+ released the official The Agency Season 2 trailer, teasing higher stakes for Michael Fassbender's spy thriller.

The Agency returns as summer TV heats up, bringing back the acclaimed espionage drama led by Michael Fassbender.

Jodie Turner-Smith joins Fassbender for The Agency Season 2, as the new trailer hints at danger, betrayal, and urgency.

As the fall/spring television season winds down, the summer television season continues heating up in some very big ways. Earlier today, Paramount+ announced that all 10 episodes of Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, and Richard Gere-starring The Agency Season 2 will hit the streamer on June 21st at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. In addition, viewers were treated to the official trailer (which you can check out above) and a set of preview images for the return of the acclaimed spy thriller, which we have waiting for you below (along with an overview and cast rundown).

Paramount+'s The Agency follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a CIA agent living undercover in his own life. Samia (Jodie Turner-Smith), his lover, is a political prisoner in Sudan, and he will do anything to try to save her, even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in. A knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission. Joining Fassbender and Turner-Smith are Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterson, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, India Fowler, Andrew Brooke, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Reza Brojerdi, Ambreen Razia, Alex Reznik, and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville are set as guest stars, with Medalion Rahimi, Tessa Ferrer, Clayne Crawford, Keanush Tafreshi, and Raza Jaffrey recurring.

The second season of The Agency was commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Tony winner Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth return as writers and executive producers. Executive producers also include David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari for 101 Studios; George Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures; Alex Berger for TOP – The Originals Productions; Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America; and Michael Fassbender, Joe Wright, and Keith Cox.

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