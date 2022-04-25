The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Talks "Dancing Guy" Inspiration & More

Look, we could offer you a pretty lengthy list of all of the things that impress us about Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. But this week's episode focusing on "Frank Sets Sweet Dee on Fire" demonstrates once again the one thing that impresses us the most. From experimenting with different theme episodes (like the call-in and live-drinking episodes) to retooling the podcast studio into something warm & fuzzy, the show doesn't hesitate to experiment and evolve. This week, we get another example of that as we get to join the foursome as they watch the episode and comment in real-time (at least, the "real-time" of when the episode was recorded), and it works out even better than we expected.

And what better way to get a sense of what you're going to get this week than with a preview? In the following clip, the trio explains the real-life inspiration behind Dancing Guy. And let's just say that we side with Day because there's usually a much clearer line between "living life to its fullest" and "being very unwell" than we like to think there is. And then make sure to check out the most recent episode "Franks Sets Sweet Dee on Fire" in its entirety here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

And when you do check out this week's episode, don't forget that The (Podcast) Gang is now working their podcast magic in a new studio. Here's a look back to last week when the new studio was previewed: