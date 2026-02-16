Posted in: Amazon Studios, AMC, TV | Tagged: the assassin

The Assassin: Keeley Hawes & Freddie Highmore Returning for Season 2

The Assassin Season 2 has been greenlit, with Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore returning as a middle-aged hitwoman and her nebbish son.

Article Summary Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore return for The Assassin Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Devon Terrell reprise their roles in the fan-favorite action-comedy

Season 2 follows Julie and Edward as they tackle Spain’s underworld after a family fallout

The Assassin is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and features more twists, turns, and dark humor

Rejoice, Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore fans, for the duo will return in a second season of The Assassin for Amazon Prime Video. They will once again play everybody's favourite new middle-aged Hitwoman and her slightly nebbish grown son. Some people might remember that Hawes voiced Lara Croft in the early 2000s "Tomb Raider Trilogy" games.

Yes, Hawes plays Julie, the former assassin who, in Season 1, found her quiet life on a Greek island disrupted when her son, Edward, turned up seeking answers regarding his paternity. Highmore (The Good Doctor) stars as Edward and is also back for Season 2. Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Girlfriend) will reprise her role as Kayla, Edward's tenacious and savvy fiancée. Devon Terrell (It's What's Inside, Barry) returns as Ezra, Kayla's unpredictable brother. The whole crazy crew is back!

According to Deadline, season 2 of The Assassin picks up after Edward and Julie have returned from a disastrous trip to an as-yet-unspecified part of Northern Europe, where they find themselves estranged following a mysterious fallout. Julie's days as an assassin, meanwhile, are far from behind her, and she has slipped back into her old ways, while also, in this season, navigating the dating scene. After Edward's honeymoon doesn't go quite as planned, he finds himself having to reunite with Julie to take on Spain's corrupt underworld, leaving them to see whether they can handle the job and mend the rift that tore them apart.

"I can't wait to step back into Julie's world." Hawes said. "To reunite with Freddie and our extraordinary cast, and to dive deeper into Julie's life and her complicated relationship with Edward, is a privilege. There is so much more to uncover." Highmore added, "What fun it'll be to get the gang back together – I can't wait to be reunited with so many of the cast and crew. Harry and Jack have cooked up another spectacular adventure, and I feel so lucky to have the brilliant Keeley as a sparring partner once again."

The Assassin is produced by Two Brothers Pictures (Fleabag) in association with All3Media International. Daisy Mount and Alex Mercer are executive producers for Two Brothers, and said: "Reuniting with Keeley, Freddie, Shalom, and Devon is a real privilege as we dive back into the world of The Assassin – of course, we couldn't leave them sailing off into the sunset in blissful harmony. The second season is full of twists, turns, and thrilling unpredictability – just like the characters at the center of it."

In North America, the first series of The Assassin is on AMC Networks' streaming service AMC+ in the U.S., which forces people to have to subscribe to AMC+ to watch Hawes play a hitwoman and Highmore as her slightly nebbish son in hilarious hijinks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!