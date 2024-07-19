Posted in: CBS, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: big bang theory, bob newhart, chuck lorre, Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory: Chuck Lorre Remembers His "Friend" Bob Newhart

The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre shared how he was able to get the late Bob Newhart to appear on the long-running CBS sitcom.

On Thursday, we learned that Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe award-winning comedy legend Bob Newhart had passed away in his Los Angeles home after a series of short illnesses at the age of 94. Since that time, the entertainment industry has turned out en masse on social media to share their heartbreak and fond memories of his comedic brilliance. But despite the influential success of The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart, a Primetime Emmy Award would allude the comedian/actor until 2013. Portraying Arthur Jeffries, aka 'Professor Proton," on CBS and co-creator Chuck Lorre's The Big Bang Theory – a role that would earn him the gold for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and one he would return to for five additional episodes.

"It was weird because when I saw the Emmy, and it was about to be handed to me, it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to have one of those things," Newhart shared with Lorre during a 2013 interview after having won the Emmy for portraying Professor Proton. "And I turned and the audience was standing, that was just it. It emotionally destroyed me. Because, to a performer, it's from your peers. And that's what's so special about it." Shortly after the news hit of the legendary comedian's passing broke, Lorre shared a statement in remembrance of Newhart.

"For years, I begged Bob to appear on one of my shows. He always said no. But then he fell in love with 'The Big Bang Theory' and said yes – with two provisions," Lorre revealed. "One: his character had to have an arc that spanned several episodes. And two: he wanted to win an Emmy. We delivered on both. I got to work with a comedy legend. A master of the craft and a kind and gentle man. I even got to call him a friend. How lucky am I?"

