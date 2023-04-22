The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 9 Preview: Wujing/Red War Nearing An End? Hitting this weekend, here are the preview images for NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 9 "The Troll Farmer: Part 3."

Even though we're only coming up on the ninth episode of the final season of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist, it sounds like Red's (Spader) war with Wujing (Chin Han) will be coming to an end in three days. Wow, that's specific. At least, that's what he told Cooper (Harry Lennix) last week. And yet, as we pass along the preview images for S10E09 "The Troll Farmer: Part 3," we can't shake this feeling that Red and the team are in store for a lot more twists and turns on the season's horizons. Here's a look…

The Blacklist S10E09 "The Troll Farmer: Part 3" – Here's a Preview!

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 9 "The Troll Farmer: Part 3": The task force races against the clock to recover a valuable asset stolen from the government; Red (James Spader) hatches a plan to help track down the perpetrators. Directed by Christine Gee and written by Lukas Reiter, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's chapter:

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.