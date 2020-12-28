Can you smell it? That pleasant smell beginning to work its way through the stick that is 2020? That's called 2021, and with it there's the hope that it just can't be any worse than this one (keeping various body parts crossed as I write this so we don't curse anything). Amazon Prime's The Boys has been doing its part to ring in the new year the right way with its 12-day "C*ntdown" to 2021. From the "whale impaled by speedboat" scene and a "mind-blowing" look at the Vought courtroom scene to Abraham Lim and Karen Fukuhara offering a Japanese lesson, a ten-foot fake penis at rest, illustrated WhatsApp and Giphy stickers, holiday greetings from The Seven and Butcher's crew, and a new blooper starring Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Cherie (Jordana Lajoie). The next offering? Well, things get a little graphic once again.

For an up-close-and-personal look at just the sort of impact Congresswoman Victoria "Vic" Neuman (Claudia Doumit) can have on those she didn't exactly count as one of her constituents, here's a look at some more "mind-blowing" moments that feel a bit better suited for Halloween:

Showrunner Eric Kripke and writer Craig Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.