The Boys Christmas Movie Picks: Just Don't Watch Them on Vought+

Finally! Between Vought International's PR campaign for its "Toys for Voughts" campaign and Vought News Network's "7 on Seven" segment anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), we thought Vought was going to corner the holiday season and go unchallenged. Oh, ye of little faith! Because Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys are here to offer their take on the holidays. In particular, Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) are sharing their favorite Christmas movies to help us get through the holidays. Here's a look at the selections, along with the original intro text because it was too good to leave out. Just make sure not to check them out on Vought+…

"If we asked Butcher, we imagine he'd send back a slip of blood-stained paper with these two films written on it. No explanation given."

"Hughie is an old man at heart. That's why his favorite Christmas movies might be soft-boy favorites featuring the Muppets and Jimmy Stewart." [Ed.: We're all about "Emmet Otter" so bonus points to Hughie]

"Just imagine MM, two spiked apple ciders deep, dancin' to Linus and Lucy. You're welcome!"

"Kimiko loves that Christmas classic about festive weirdos who sing and do pratfalls and cause chaos. Also, 'Gremlins.'"

"When Frenchie sits down for a movie and a mug of psilocybin cocoa, he'd probably want something sleek and offbeat. And he'd definitely cry while watching both."

As we mentioned, earlier this month saw VNN and Coleman's "Seven on 7" return with more blatant Vought-favoring propaganda while also offering viewers another round of juicy intel on what's been going on between seasons (and what might be waiting for our heroes in Season 3). Two of our biggest highlights this time around? A first look at Nick Wechsler's Blue Hawk and Homelander addressing viewers… to apologize?!

David Thompson's Vought research assistant Matthew Colbert aka Gecko was arrested for some illegal holiday-themed activities via an investigation that included the combined efforts of Vought and the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs. Interesting to note that he attempted to throw Starlight (Erin Moriarty) under the bus as he was being arrested.

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is taking the profits from her Brave Maeve Pride Bars to assist Chelsea's Angels in helping homeless LGBTQ teens in New York City.

Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) is trading his bow and arrow for a microphone, with his new rap album, Bullseye Beats being distributed through Vought and the first single "Bow & Quiver" dropping soon.

OurSheet CEO Mickey Londale is welcoming aboard Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) to promote his 4Freedom brand of goods, from toilet paper to coffee. Here's a look at Blue Hawk in his full costume:

COMMERCIAL BREAK! Make sure to get your tickets for the Vought Super Christmas Spectacular, hosted by Coleman live from Vought Square (and available to stream for those with Vought+ Super Access) and starring some of your favorite supes.

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has made a full recovery from his forced allergic reaction last season and is the proud spokesperson for Vought's new line of bulletproof school backpacks for kids.

Speaking of Starlight, she was the guest of honor at a benefit hosted by The Covenant House, honoring her work with the community and in fighting crime. Along with her teammates on The Seven, notable attendees included Mr. Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) as well as the FBSA's Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

The final segment was meant to be a commentary from Coleman but was interrupted with a "breaking news" message from Homelander where he spoke directly to the viewers to apologize (?!?) for everything having to do with the Stormfront (Aya Cash) mess and wanting everyone to know, "I'm listening."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (December 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAT4oMEI5fw)