The Boys: Crimson Countess Music Video Reminds Us "Chimps Don't Cry"

We know that the latest episode of Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 3 has only been out for about 12 hours so we're not going to dive into any spoilers until our review hits later. But with that said? There are a ton of things to like, be impressed by & drop your jaw to by the time the end credits rolled on S03E05 "The Last Time To Look On This World of Lies." One person in particular who falls into all of those categories is Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), owner of Crimson Countess' Chimp Country, a chimpanzee refuge, education center & retreat. We've also learned the other ways that she makes money (no, not that reason… spoilers!), and that's apparently with some kind of recording career. And to prove that point, we have the latest music video from the ex-Payback member.

Now without further ado, here's the music video for "Chimps Don't Cry," written, performed & directed by Crimson Countess:

The CHIMPS DON'T CRY music video is here, well, let's just say it's bananas. Get more sh*t like it on Prime Video X-Ray. pic.twitter.com/Q2N0mCYh4U — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the promo for this week's episode, S03E05 "The Last Time To Look On This World of Lies" (followed by some cool extras worth checking out):

And just in case you need a refresher course on the first two seasons to make sure you didn't miss any important details, here's a look at a quick (close to) 15-minute recap:

Here's a look back at the extended cut of Soldier Boy's "golden" performance from S03E04 "Glorious Five Year Plan,"

Today, we take a look back as Soldier Boy serenades the Solid Gold dancers with a Super rendition of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his heroic final mission. Shortly after, he was posthumously awarded a Vrammy for Best Special Guest Performance!

In an interview with Variety, Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios Head of Global Television, discussed how things are looking with The Boys universe expanding:

"The Boys: Diabolical" Season 2? "There is absolutely the possibility. We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with 'Diabolical.' One was to get 'The Boys' fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

Untitled College-Based Spinoff? "We are thrilled, the dailies look great, we are excited about the cast that we have. It absolutely has 'The Boys,' it's part of the show, but I think the other thing we are excited about, it's different in its own way. It's definitely been a long road. I have to admit, when Eric Kripke came to talk to us about the spinoff, we were so excited about the potential of it, we told him we wanted it two years earlier than he said he could get it done. Eric has been great and brought great showrunners as well."

More Spinoffs? "There's ideas beyond the shows that we have. We want to pace ourselves. The launch of the show this season so far has really blown us away, and I wouldn't be surprised if you heard about more but for the time being, we are focused on this next show and making sure that it lives up to everything it needs to be, and so far, we are on track."