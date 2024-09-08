Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Curry Addresses "Uncomfortable" Fan Exchange (UPDATE)

The Boys star Valorie Curry posted a video calling out an "uncomfortable" encounter with a fan and urging "boundaries" at conventions.

UPDATE [2:19 pm ET]: The Boys star Valorie Curry took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone who reached out to her and to thank the folks behind Comic Con Northern Ireland "for taking it so seriously" before expressing how much she's looking forward to making it out for future events. Here's a screencap:

Though singer/songwriter Chappell Roan brought the topic to a national conversation earlier this month, it's an issue that cosplayers, artists, special guests, and others have had to deal with for years. Over the weekend, The Boys star Valorie Curry was confronted with it during Comic Con Northern Ireland – fans who can't respect "boundaries" and feel they're entitled to say and do whatever they want, blind to the concept that an actor is not their character. In the case of Curry and Firecracker, the ultra-right-wing conspiracy theorist with a serious ax to grind with Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) that they portray – you couldn't find a better example of an actor being the polar opposite of their on-screen persona.

In a video posted on Instagram Stories, Curry noted that "by and large, everyone was fantastic" during the first day of the two-day event, showing themselves to be "so lovely and so kind and so respectful." From there, Curry shifted the conversation to an unfortunate experience they faced with two fans, which led Curry to post the video "to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behavior." That's when Curry addressed the "uncomfortable" moment they experienced during the event.

"I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on 'The Boys,' and I don't care if you're in costume, I don't care if you're in character – it's not OK, and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It's not OK," Curry says in the clip below. "Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn't OK, and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn't think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable – it was quite clear I was uncomfortable." Later in the video, Curry added this in regards to the two supposed fans, "Again, I don't know what reaction you were looking for – nobody was laughing."

Curry then noted something that a number of comic con attendees have been signaling lately. As much as they enjoy reaching out to the fans, inexcusable experiences like these have some famous folks second-guessing whether they should attend or cut back on their schedules. While they've enjoyed the convention experience overall, Curry is "not going to be able to do this if people are acting this way because it makes me so uncomfortable – and honestly, you should know better."

Curry also wanted to make clear that they appreciated the fans who've come out to see them and have been "so respectful and kind and would never dream of acting in this way." But for those who think a ticket to a comic con and being a fan of a show gives them the right to say and act any way that they want, Curry had a message. "If you're thinking about it, if you think it's going to be funny, if you think you're doing a bit or a moment, honestly, it's not, and it's only going to make me feel bad," Curry ended the video advising. "Please think about that before coming up to talk to me. Please think about what's appropriate and professional and kind."

Here's a look at the video that Curry posted on Instagram Stories – thanks to The Boys Out of Context Clips for sharing the clip:

Valorie Curry kindly asks fans to not cross boundaries when meeting her and to stop demanding her to do certain acts related to her popular character 'FireCracker' in #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/WzlGCkGdIC — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) September 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Kripke on Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspiring Firecracker

Earlier this summer, Kripke sat down with Variety's Showrunners Sitdown to discuss the streaming series and the fourth season. Over the course of the one-on-one, Kripke covered a number of topics – from how important themes have evolved over the seasons to his concerns over not becoming the very thing that the show's been satirizing. In addition, Kripke tackled a number of topics regarding how the streaming series reflects our politically volatile times – from how Homelander (Antony Starr) represents the worst of everything and the show's metaphors to Donald Trump to Kripke pushing back hard on trolls going after the show's cast.

One insight that caught our attention was Kripke sharing the inspiration for Curry's Firecracker. "Firecracker came from like, 'Hey, isn't Marjorie Taylor Greene scary?' And just that type of personality. Like, you had Trump, but now you have these Trump spawns that are trying to outdo each other for how outrageous and sexualized and gun-toting and slavishly obedient they can be. And just that idea — it wouldn't just start and end with Homelander; he would start to create these spores that would grow into these other characters, and she's a version of that," Kripke explained, revealing that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the "role model" for Firecracker.

