The Boys: Eric Kripke Regrets Not Going for That Season 2 Money Move

With Amazon Prime's The Boys wrapping up its second season in a pretty explosive, pick-jaw-up-off-the-ground kinda way, it's good to have after-shows like Prime Rewind: The Boys that offer viewers a deeper dive not only into each episode but into the series overall. While we look towards a third-season future with our fingers crossed that production can get underway safely starting in January, we kept our eyeballs and ears focused on show host Aisha Tyler for the final season-reveals- including Eric Kripke's biggest second-season regret. Now, to our surprise, it had nothing to do with "supe porn"- but then again? It kinda does… MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! from this point.

So in the fourth episode of the second season "Nothing Like It in the World", we learn that the "Stillwell" that Homelander (Antony Starr) has stashed away in a cabin is actually Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco), a Vought employee whose job it is to keep Homelander blissfully lost in imagination land. Until it no longer works, and things look dire for Doppelganger, so his last-ditch effort? He takes on Homelander's form and offers to orally satisfy the leader of The Seven- we're assuming in exchange for his life. While it seems he might take him up on the offer, Homelander eventually makes his answer perfectly clear. But if Kripke had to do it over again? Oh yeah, he would've followed through on it first- as you'll see in the clip below:

"Nothing Like It in the World"

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought? Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt: