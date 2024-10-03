Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash Spinoff Scripts "Insanely Good"

Aya Cash offered a brief but very promising update on Prime Video's Cash and Jensen Ackles-starring spinoff The Boys: Vought Rising.

When Showrunner Eric Kripke and The Boys teamed rolled into San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024) this summer, it was clear that they were looking to leave a lasting impression – and they most certainly did. Kripke confirmed that Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy would be a series regular for the fifth and final season of the franchise series – news that would've been more than enough to keep fans smiling. But that was followed with the news that Prime Video had given a series order to a 50's-set prequel spinoff titled The Boys: Vought Rising – with Aya Cash (Stormfront) also returning to star (with both actors producing) and The Boys EP Paul Grellong serving as executive producer and showrunner. Speaking with ComicBook in support of her upcoming HBO series The Franchise, Cash was able to share an update that may have been brief but was still great to hear. Sharing that "we don't actually know yet" when filming will get underway, Cash added, "I've read two scripts, and they're absolutely insanely good. But that's about all I can tell you."

The Boys/Vought Rising: About Soldier Boy's Return…

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!