The Boys: Jensen Ackles Teases Breaking Character Over Season 5 Scene

Jensen Ackles teases filming a scene for The Boys Season 5 that caught him totally off-guard: "I'm sorry. I wasn't prepared for that."

During Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far, The Road Ahead": Creation Philadelphia, Misha Collins shared some interesting details on his and Jared Padalecki's Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. But the ten-ton teases didn't stop there, with Ackles sharing an anecdote about filming a scene for the upcoming season that gives us a much better sense of just how much Kripke is dialing up things for the streaming series' final run.

"I walk into the scene. Soldier Boy. And I turn the corner and I go, 'Oh my god.' That wasn't my line," Ackles shared, getting a nice wave of laughter from the audience. "And I was supposed to stay there. But I hadn't seen what was going on. We'd blocked it out. We rehearsed it. Things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn't seen it. And I walked in and it was, 'Dear God,' and I just walked back out. And they were like, 'Uh, cut?' And I was like, 'I'm sorry. I wasn't prepared for that [laughter]. And I don't think anybody else will be either." Ackles and Padalecki gave each other very knowing stares before Padalecki said, "I can't wait," and Ackles yelled to the audience, "Enjoy!"

Here's a look at what Ackles had to tease during #SPNPhilly on Sunday – and once again, a ton of thanks and appreciation to Fangasm for continuing with the excellent coverage:

During his Saturday session, Collins discussed how the video that the trio posted, confirming that they would be filming together, pulled in millions of viewers. From there, Collins dropped a ten-ton tease that there are other "surprise guests" on tap for the episode, too. In addition, Collins shared how director Philip Sgriccia (definitely no stranger to Supernatural) made the call after the trio filmed their scene to give it another go as Sam, Dean, and Castiel:

