The Boys: Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins Did a Take as Dean & Castiel

Misha Collins shared that he and Jensen Ackles did an in-character take as Supernatural's Castiel and Dean while filming The Boys Season 5.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins took part in an extended retrospective interview with TV Insider and a video featurette where they addressed a number of fans' questions. While the entire conversation is definitely worth a watch, it was their responses to working together on the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys that hit our radar. Based on what Collins had to share at one point, it sounds like Ackles and Collins had a moment to slip back into Dean and Castiel mode in front of the cameras – but it might not see the light of day?!?

Beginning at around the 4:10 mark in the video above, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins discuss what it was like reuniting in front of the camera for the final season of the Prime Video series. As Ackles saw it, there wasn't much of an adjustment that needed to be made since the trio still talked and saw each other on a regular basis. Padalecki noted that his biggest concern, "having not really acted in a year, was that I didn't remember how to act (with Ackles following up with a joke). In terms of being able to differentiate Ackles and Collins from their Supernatural characters while filming The Boys, Padalecki credited the writers and the dialogue being so different from what their previous characters would say that it made things easier.

But before the trio moved on to the next question, Collins dropped an interesting tidbit that we're pretty sure Supernatural fans are going to (politely) demand be released to the public. "You know, we did on 'The Boys' end up doing a take in character as Cass and Dean," Collins shared. "And that, that's probably the one they're going to use." Though Ackles wasn't sounding so sure, smiling as he responded, "Look for that on the editing room floor. That's where that will be."

