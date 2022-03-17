The Boys: Karen Fukuhara Says She Was Victim of Random, Violent Attack

With Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys returning for a highly-anticipated third season this June, there are a ton of things for series star Karen Fukuhara to be excited discussing. Unfortunately, the evil & vile aspects of our society still find ways to creep into our geekdom- and no one knows that more than Fukuhara. The streaming series actress took to Instagram where she opened up about an alleged random and violent encounter she had with a man that exemplifies the increasing number of violent anti-Asian hate crimes in cities across the US. "I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important. I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere," Fukuhara write in the post (which also included the hashtag #stopasianhate as the caption). "We made no eye contact before, I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me)."

Though she has had to deal with hateful slurs and actions in the past, Fukuhara admitted that this was the first time an incident turned to physical harm. "After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away," she explained about her decision to not confront the man though she had considered it. As for why she was choosing to share this incident on social media, Fukuhara explained that she wanted those who "had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with" and that she thought it was important for her to "raise awareness" of the increasing violence happening across the country. "What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable," Fukuhara asked at the end of her post, urging the community to come together to stop the violence. Here's a look at the full Instagram post: