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Jigglypuff Puts on a Concert with New LEGO Pokémon SMART Play Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Jigglypuff Concert brings the singing Balloon Pokémon to life with an 88-piece stage build.

The Jigglypuff set includes a SMART Tag that unlocks interactive lights, sounds, and performance effects with Smart Brick.

Jigglypuff Concert is up for pre-order now at $14.99 and launches August 1, 2026, as a new LEGO Pokémon set.

Fans can also look for more LEGO Pokémon SMART Play companions, including Geodude, Charmander, Eevee, and Lapras.

Get ready for a musical performance as Jigglypuff joins LEGO's growing Pokémon lineup with an interactive Smart Play concert set. Coming in at just 88 pieces, the build recreates the iconic Balloon Pokémon on stage alongside a microphone and two speakers. Once assembled, Jigglypuff stands approximately 2" tall and 2.5" wide. The set includes an exclusive Smart Tag that allows Jigglypuff to interact with LEGO's Smart Brick technology. When paired with the Smart Brick, trainers can unlock unique lights, sounds, and performance-inspired effects that bring the Pokémon to life.

Pokémon fans will be able to get the full experience with this brand-new Smart Play set by purchasing the Charizard vs. Jolteon and Pikachu Training House set. Both sets will give Pokémon fans everything they need for any of these new sets with Smart Brick, a Smart Brick Charger, and more. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Jigglypuff Concert is available for pre-order now for $14.99 and is scheduled to release on August 1, 2026. Be on the lookout for more Pokémon Smart Play Companion sets as well, with Geodude vs Charmander, Bulbasaur vs. Bidoof, and Eevee & Lapras.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Jigglypuff Concert

"Nurture an adorable Pokémon with SMART Play™: Jigglypuff Concert (72159). This LEGO® building set features the adorable Pokémon known for its singing, along with 2 speakers and a microphone to set the stage for a showstopping adventure. The Jigglypuff figure incorporates a SMART Tag."

"SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with limitless interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other SMART Tag enabled play elements to react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. A fun-packed, motion-activated toy, Jigglypuff Concert makes a great gift idea for girls, boys and kids ages 7 and up who love Pokémon collectibles and imaginative play. This set contains 88 pieces."

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