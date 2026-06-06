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Every Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2026 Reveal

After Summer Game Fest ran their showcase, Day of the Devs held their Summer Game Fest Edition 2026 livestream with multiple announcements

Article Summary Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2026 followed SGF with a showcase packed with indie reveals and updates.

Major Day of the Devs announcements included 33 Immortals, which confirmed its official release date for June 10.

The Day of the Devs 2026 lineup featured Apple Crumble, DREADMOOR, Lazy River, Trine 6, and Threads of Time.

World premieres and fresh looks highlighted Day of the Devs, spotlighting inventive co-op, horror, action, and RPG games.

Yesterday, after Summer Game Fest ran its annual summer livestream, Day of the Devs took center stage and aired its SGF Edition for 2026. While a good chunk of the show focused on indie titles, a lot of this was dedicated to world premiere announcements and updates on titles that had already been announced. Including the reveal of 33 Immotals official release date of June 10! We have the entire rundown of everything in the showcase from the organizers, as well as the video above for you to check out.

Multiple New Games Were Showcased During Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition 2026

33 Immortals: 33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damnedsoul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Dive straight into epic 33-player co-op battles with instant "pick-up and raid" matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul. Face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life.

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damnedsoul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Dive straight into epic 33-player co-op battles with instant "pick-up and raid" matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul. Face wrath God in a fight for your eternal life. Apple Crumble: Apple Crumble is a fully-voiced interactive mystery thriller inspired by the likes of Murder on the Orient Express and Knives Out. It's your grandma's 84th birthday, and nobody is trying to murder her. Stop suspecting your family members, and don't worry about the strange man in your bedroom. How about some pudding?

Apple Crumble is a fully-voiced interactive mystery thriller inspired by likes Murder on Orient Express and Knives Out. It's your grandma's 84th birthday, and nobody is trying to murder her. Stop suspecting your family members, and don't worry about strange man in your bedroom. How about some pudding? Blood Dungeon: From the creators of Nidhogg, murder hordes of monsters in this 2D platforming auto-shooter with a killer soundtrack. Collect blood, gold, and bones to increase your powers. Can you survive the Blood Dungeon.

From creators Nidhogg, murder hordes monsters in this 2D platforming auto-shooter with a killer soundtrack. Collect blood, gold, and bones to increase your powers. Can you survive Blood Dungeon. Bub: Bub is the story of an artist turning his memories into art while he still can. Bub's journey through his past is mirrored by changes in artistic style and mood, from ink drawings to rough-cut paper puppets to abstracted slashes of paint. Case Jernigan and Todd Anderson have collaborated to integrate thousands of cut paper pieces, painted frames, and collages into the uniquely textured and layered stop‑motion world of 'Bub.' The result is something personal and unique, analog artworks that create a living, breathing game world.

Bub is story an artist turning his memories into art while he still can. Bub's journey through his past is mirrored by changes in artistic style and mood, from ink drawings to rough-cut paper puppets to abstracted slashes paint. Case Jernigan and Todd Anderson have collaborated to integrate thousands cut paper pieces, painted frames, and collages into uniquely textured and layered stop‑motion world 'Bub.' result is something personal and unique, analog artworks that create a living, breathing game world. DREADMOOR: DREADMOOR is a dark first-person fishing adventure game set in a submerged world, rotting from a past catastrophe. Fish in murky waters, upgrade your boat, craft survival gear, and fight monstrous creatures that lurk under the water and on the land.

DREADMOOR is a dark first-person fishing adventure game set in a submerged world, rotting from a past catastrophe. Fish in murky waters, upgrade your boat, craft survival gear, and fight monstrous creatures that lurk under water and on land. Into the Fire: Race an exploding volcano in this high-risk extraction survival. Rescue survivors, manage scarce resources, survive fire anomalies, and carve escape routes through ash and lava. Bring them back alive, before the island buries you.

Race an exploding volcano in this high-risk extraction survival. Rescue survivors, manage scarce resources, survive fire anomalies, and carve escape routes through ash and lava. Bring them back alive, before island buries you. Into the Unwell: Whack-and-slash your inner demons in this third-person roguelite, set in a rubber hose-fuelled fever dream! Play 1-3 players as one of several flawed and heavily medicated misfits.

Whack-and-slash your inner demons in this third-person roguelite, set in a rubber hose-fuelled fever dream! Play 1-3 players as one several flawed and heavily medicated misfits. Ithaca: Ithaca is a narrative road trip with RPG elements about environmental resistance. You play as Penelope, a young environmental rights lawyer, as she drives towards the most important decision she'll ever have to make.

Ithaca is a narrative road trip with RPG elements about environmental resistance. You play as Penelope, a young environmental rights lawyer, as she drives towards the most important decision she'll ever have to make. Lazy River: Lazy River is a co-op first-person shooter set at the galaxy's most unregulated waterpark, Water Station One. The water park is connected by an infinite lazy river that runs the length of the park. You and your friends are at the park for a fun vacation, but some guy peed in the pool, and the pee mixed with the spa water and turned all the guests into zombies that want to kill you. You'll need to build a raft and ride the Lazy River to the other end of the park to escape.

Lazy River is a co-op first-person shooter set at galaxy's most unregulated waterpark, Water Station One. water park is connected by an infinite lazy river that runs length park. You and your friends are at the park for a fun vacation, but some guy peed in the pool, and the pee mixed with the spa water and turned all the guests into zombies that want to kill you. You'll need to build a raft and ride Lazy River to other end park to escape. Mr. Records: Meet George, an old dreamer with an extraordinary gift that lets him transcend through music. After a lifetime of standing still, he breaks free from routine and opens the store he always wished for. Mr. Records is an uplifting adventure where every vinyl transports you into a world of memories and emotion, where you will jump, slide, and move through psychedelic landscapes in time with the music.

Meet George, an old dreamer with an extraordinary gift that lets him transcend through music. After a lifetime of standing still, he breaks free from routine and opens the store he always wished for. Mr. Records is an uplifting adventure where every vinyl transports you into a world of memories and emotion, where you will jump, slide, and move through psychedelic landscapes in time with the music. N PLUS INFINITY TIMES TWO: We took The World's Best Platformer and remixed it from the ground up as the ultimate virtual couch party. Five different ways to play: some evergreen, some new to the series, some new to the world.

We took World's Best Platformer and remixed it from ground up as ultimate virtual couch party. Five different ways to play: some evergreen, some new to series, some new to world. Prove You're Human: An AI dares to dream she is human. You've been hired to put her in her place.

An AI dares to dream she is human. You've been hired to put her in her place. Screenbound: You've discovered the Qboy, a strange device you found in your mom's garage. This handheld console is unlike any other because when you power it on, reality splits! Screenbound is a dual-world action adventure where a 2D handheld game and the 3D world around it exist at the same time – and you control both. Embark on an adventure through this unknown world, switching between the realistic 3D world and a retro-styled 2D world, solving puzzles and defeating enemies while uncovering an exciting story in an unknown world.

You've discovered Qboy, a strange device you found in your mom's garage. This handheld console is unlike any other because when you power it on, reality splits! Screenbound is a dual-world action adventure where a 2D handheld game and 3D world around it exist at same time – and you control both. Embark on an adventure through this unknown world, switching between realistic 3D world and a retro-styled 2D world, solving puzzles and defeating enemies while uncovering an exciting story in an unknown world. Shot One Fighters: Shot One Fighters is a roguelite 2.5D fighting game. Pick your fighter. Build your moveset and grow more powerful. Discover powerful and cursed artifacts. Fight your way out of a universe, Paradox is eating alive

Shot One Fighters is a roguelite 2.5D fighting game. Pick your fighter. Build your moveset and grow more powerful. Discover powerful and cursed artifacts. Fight your way out a universe, Paradox is eating alive Slap Out of It!: Slap Out Of It! is a slap-and-solve adventure that stretches your wits and your noodly arms to their max. It's a big sandbox of secrets that combines slapstick humor and hilarious lateral thinking puzzles in a beautiful celebration of stupidity that will keep you thinking and laughing at the same time.

Slap Out It! is a slap-and-solve adventure that stretches your wits and your noodly arms to their max. It's a big sandbox secrets that combines slapstick humor and hilarious lateral thinking puzzles in a beautiful celebration stupidity that will keep you thinking and laughing at same time. Super Yooka-Laylee Kart: The most skillful, expressive, and explosive racer built around mastery, rivalry, and revenge-fuelled comebacks. Race through a solo campaign, compete against rivals online, or create your own custom race setups and challenge your friends.

The most skillful, expressive, and explosive racer built around mastery, rivalry, and revenge-fuelled comebacks. Race through a solo campaign, compete against rivals online, or create your own custom race setups and challenge your friends. Tenebris Somnia: Tenebris Somnia is a 2D retro survival horror adventure game with live-action cutscenes created by an award-winning film crew from Argentina. Unveil the depths of a disturbing story by solving puzzles and fighting horrible creatures. …What if they aren't just nightmares.

Tenebris Somnia is a 2D retro survival horror adventure game with live-action cutscenes created by an award-winning film crew from Argentina. Unveil depths a disturbing story by solving puzzles and fighting horrible creatures. …What if they aren't just nightmares. Threads of Time: Threads of Time is an era-spanning, turn-based RPG inspired by the timeless classics. Embark on a journey through time, gather a party of charismatic heroes from across ages, and uncover a plot that threatens to unravel the past, present, and future.

Threads Time is an era-spanning, turn-based RPG inspired by timeless classics. Embark on a journey through time, gather a party charismatic heroes from across ages, and uncover a plot that threatens to unravel past, present, and future. Trine 6: Together in Time: Trine 6: Together in Time is a co-op puzzle platformer for 1–4 players. Wit, timing, and teamwork collide as you solve perplexing puzzles, clash with enemies, and traverse perilous paths in the next adventure through Trine's iconic fantasy world.

Trine 6: Together in Time is a co-op puzzle platformer for 1–4 players. Wit, timing, and teamwork collide as you solve perplexing puzzles, clash with enemies, and traverse perilous paths in next adventure through Trine's iconic fantasy world. When Sirens Fall Silent: A dark psychological thriller set in 1990s Italy. Play as Mila, a troubled policewoman drawn into a high-profile case of kidnappings and murders. As the case unravels, you must not only save her from herself, but from being swallowed by a vortex of violence and confusion.

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