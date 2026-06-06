Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: blumhouse, ebay, james tynion iv, siktc, something is killing the children, variant, Werther Dell'Edra

Something Is Killing The Children #1 Blumhouse Variant $2000+ On eBay

Something Is Killing The Children #1 tenth printing Blumhouse Variant meant for staff is currently over $2000 on eBay

Article Summary Something Is Killing The Children #1 Blumhouse variant, a staff-only tenth printing, has surged past $2,000 on eBay.

The Ghost edition is reported at under 250 copies, making it one of the rarest Something Is Killing The Children comics.

Created for the Boom Studios and Blumhouse deal, the Werther Dell’Edera cover was not released to the public market.

Blumhouse is developing Something Is Killing The Children for live action and adult animation, with more still to come.

Online seller Modern Grail Comics has listed a copy of Something is Killing the Children #1, specifically the ultra-rare Blumhouse x Boom Studios staff variant of the tenth printing, nicknamed the "Ghost" edition, and is currently on eBay, with 36 bids, taking it over $2,000, with two days left on the clock.

This isn't just another retailer variant or convention exclusive; it's a staff-only printing tied to the major partnership between Boom! Studios and horror studio Blumhouse Productions. The print run is reported to be under 250 copies, making it one of the rarest modern chase books associated with the hit series by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, and no copies were released to the open market. But this one has.

The variant features original art from Werther Dell'Edera, originally as a gift, as Blumhouse secured film and television rights to the series, which follows monster hunter Erica Slaughter as she battles nightmarish creatures that prey on children. Here's the original gift art in question.

The "Ghost" designation likely refers to its spectral or limited-distribution appearance in the market. A very small quantity of these was printed; the listing says under 250, but I understand that Boom Studios' staff have yet to receive copies, and they will by Christmas, which should make a nice bonus. At this stage, a few Blumhouse staff received copies… and one got out there, somehow.

Fun fact… If we look back at the animation teased by Blumhouse/Boom last autumn, it turns out all of that is actually Werther Dell'Edra. He fully created that short little bit… more to come?

@blumhouseofficial There's a new chapter coming in the comic that redefined modern horror. We're bringing Something Is Killing the Children to life in both a live action film and adult animated series from James Tynion, Werther Dell'Edera, and @BOOM! Studios ♬ original sound – Blumhouse

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