Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Power: Legacy

Power: Legacy Gets Green Light: Tariq & Tommy Team for NYC Takeover

Tariq (Michael Rainey, Jr.) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) team up to take over NYC in Power: Legacy, which just got a series order from STARZ.

Article Summary STARZ has officially ordered Power: Legacy, an eight-episode series teaming Tariq St. Patrick and Tommy Egan.

Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force set up Power: Legacy, confirming Tariq’s story was far from over.

Power: Legacy sends Tommy back to New York, where he and Tariq plan a bold move to take over NYC together.

STARZ also released a Power: Legacy teaser, spotlighting Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora’s next chapter.

All of the signs were there. During an end credits scene during the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost, a phone call made it clear that Tariq St. Patrick's (Michael Rainey, Jr.) story was far from over. That brought us to the series finale of Power Book IV: Force, in which Tariq showed up to talk with Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) about the future. Earlier today, STARZ confirmed what it was all leading to, announcing an eight-episode season order for Power: Legacy, with Tommy returning to New York to partner with Tariq St. Patrick to take the city by storm.

Here's a look at the announcement teaser with Rainey, Jr., and Sikora that was released earlier today:

STARZ's Power: Legacy marks the fifth spinoff in the popular "Power" series, preceded by Power Book II: Ghost; Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the fifth and final season of which will premiere on June 12; Power Book IV: Force, which recently concluded its third and final season in January; and Power: Origins, the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy currently in production on Season One.

STARZ's Power: Legacy is the fifth series in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (Power, Euphoria) will serve as showrunner and executive producer based on a pilot script co-written by Lennon and Kendra Chapman Davis. The "Power" Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Kendra Chapman Davis (Power Book IV: Force, Designated Survivor), Joseph Sikora, and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Michael Rainey, Jr. serves as producer.

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