The Boys: Misha Collins Teases Surprise Guests, Sam/Dean/Castiel Scene

Misha Collins on "surprise guests" in The Boys episode with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, and filming as their Supernatural characters.

When he's not busy calling out The Philly Zoo for unfair cuteness practices during the same weekend as Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far, The Road Ahead": Creation Philadelphia, Misha Collins is sharing a few more interesting details on his and Jared Padalecki's Supernatural reunion with Jensen Ackles for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. During his session, Collins discussed how the video that the trio posted, confirming that they would be filming together, pulled in millions of viewers. From there, Collins dropped a ten-ton tease that there are other "surprise guests" on tap for the episode, too. In addition, Collins shared how director Philip Sgriccia (definitely no stranger to Supernatural) made the call after the trio filmed their scene to give it another go as Sam, Dean, and Castiel.

Here's Collins in action during #SPNPhilly (with a righteous amount of thanks, once again, to Fangasm for sharing the video):

The Boys: Alonso Has "Tons of Respect" for Ackles, Padalecki & Collins

"I would never have known how successful 'Supernatural' was by the way that they behaved on our set. I mean that in the most complimentary way," Laz Alonso (aka Mother's Milk, aka MM) shared during a panel moderated by Collider at the recent FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention about working with the trio. "They came in super humble, they came in super like, 'We're not coming in like, hey we're the 'Supernatural' guys move over, go grab a coffee.' No, they were so kind, so humble, so giving like, 'This you guys' world. Thank you for having us in your world now,' and they were amazing actors to work with."

While every shoot has its difficulties, Alonso went on to explain that The Boys can be be especially brutal to film at times. "Not just as far as competency as an actor, but just hardworking. 'The Boys' is a tough show. One thing I won't dress up is that that show kicked my ass every single season for 5 seasons. It's a 14/15 hour day. You're gonna get dirty, you're gonna get wet, you're gonna be cold, you're gonna be outside, you're gonna be in the worst weather. If you're covered in blood, it's gonna be in the summer when the flies and the mosquitoes and the bees will attack you. And if you're covered in anything wet, it's gonna be in the winter, so that you can freeze your ass off. They're gonna find a way to make it hell." Alonso shared. "But they came ready to play, and they weren't expecting any type of different treatment. They came, and they worked hard, and they were in the dirt with us, so I got tons of respect for those guys."

