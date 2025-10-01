Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural: Collins Calls Out Philly Zoo For Unfair Acts of Cuteness

Supernatural star Misha Collins had some fun "calling out" the Philly Zoo for offering a competing "Sam" and "Dean" this weekend.

If you're a fan of Supernatural and live in, around, or are within travel distance of Philadelphia, then we're pretty sure you know who's hitting your city this weekend. Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far, The Road Ahead": Creation Philadelphia offers three days of SPN goodness, with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and many more set to attend in an impressive lineup of stars. Well, it appears that won't be the only place to get in on some "Sam" and "Dean" action that weekend. The Philly Zoo also offers a chance for folks to book a meet and greet with their monster-hunting brothers… who just so happen to be hedgehogs. They take part in these adorable mini Supernatural-themed photo shoots, and there's even a "Baby" included.

Well, it seems that this bit of "counter programming" didn't go unnoticed by Collins, who took to social media to have a little fun with some "righteous indignation" over the matter. "This is dirty pool, [Philly Zoo] — scheduling "Sam & Dean meet & greets" for the same week as our #Supernatural #SPNPhilly convention is a blatant attempt to undercut [Jared Padalecki] and [Jensen Ackles]' business. And obviously, you have an unfair advantage — your Sam & Dean are much cuter/nicer/more fun than ours," Collins wrote, including links to both weekend events to help get the word out.

Can you even spot the difference? 👀 Hey Supernatural fans, want a chance to meet Philly Zoo's own Sam and Dean? To celebrate the season of ghosts and ghouls, we added an extra weekly day to our Hedgehog Meet & Greet! Reserve now before spots fill! https://t.co/tGSrl0Td7r pic.twitter.com/RtgV5Lp0a9 — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) September 30, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In case you're wondering, the Philly Zoo also has a "Castiel":

He heard your prayers… meet Castiel the tenrec! 👼 He joins our hedgehog brothers Sam & Dean Zoochester in the fight to balance adorableness and chaos at Philly Zoo. Though tenrecs look a lot like hedgehogs, they're more closely related to elephants! 🦔 #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/NnNPiq3Fjj — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) April 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

