Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged:

Supernatural: Collins Calls Out Philly Zoo For Unfair Acts of Cuteness

Supernatural star Misha Collins had some fun "calling out" the Philly Zoo for offering a competing "Sam" and "Dean" this weekend.

Published
by
|
Comments

If you're a fan of Supernatural and live in, around, or are within travel distance of Philadelphia, then we're pretty sure you know who's hitting your city this weekend. Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far, The Road Ahead": Creation Philadelphia offers three days of SPN goodness, with Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and many more set to attend in an impressive lineup of stars. Well, it appears that won't be the only place to get in on some "Sam" and "Dean" action that weekend. The Philly Zoo also offers a chance for folks to book a meet and greet with their monster-hunting brothers… who just so happen to be hedgehogs. They take part in these adorable mini Supernatural-themed photo shoots, and there's even a "Baby" included.

Supernatural
Image: WBTV; Two Young hedgehogs in natural habitat. Autumn forest. Erinaceus europaeus. Erinaceus roumanicus. (Shutterstock.com/Rudolf_Prchlik)

Well, it seems that this bit of "counter programming" didn't go unnoticed by Collins, who took to social media to have a little fun with some "righteous indignation" over the matter. "This is dirty pool, [Philly Zoo] — scheduling "Sam & Dean meet & greets" for the same week as our #Supernatural #SPNPhilly convention is a blatant attempt to undercut [Jared Padalecki] and [Jensen Ackles]' business. And obviously, you have an unfair advantage — your Sam & Dean are much cuter/nicer/more fun than ours," Collins wrote, including links to both weekend events to help get the word out.

In case you're wondering, the Philly Zoo also has a "Castiel":

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.