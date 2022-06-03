The Boys S03 Playlist: Crimson Countess, Supersonic, Billy Joel & More

One thing that Amazon and Showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys has excelled at since the end of the second season is offering viewers a steady flow of extra content to not only expand the show's universe but also to deepen the viewer's immersive experience. Personally, we looked forward to those monthly "Seven on 7" segments that dropped monthly leading into the show's return. Viewers were treated to another example of that earlier today with the release of the "The Boys Season 3 Playlist" (on Amazon Music and Spotify). From the Scorpions & Britney Spears to N.W.A. & (of course) Billy Joel, it's an interesting selection. And along with "Bones" from Imagine Dragons (the song from the teaser), listeners will also be "treated" to the vocal talents of Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) with "America's Son" and a double-shot from Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva): "Rock My Kiss" and "You've Got a License to Drive (Me Crazy)".

Now here's a look back at the official Season 3 trailer for Amazon's The Boys (with the first three episodes currently streaming), followed by the "official movie trailer" for Vought's Dawn of the Seven. But as impressive as the trailer is, let's just say that the new season offers a few very unexpected surprises that the trailer only briefly hints at towards the end. Anything beyond that? Spoilers…

Vought used Memorial Day as an excuse to release a 1984 public service announcement from Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) urging kids to stay away from drugs as a way of "honoring" their original supe (and also boost his merchandising sales). Well, it didn't take long before Frenchie (Tomer Capon) would get his hands on the stuff that was left on the editing room floor… the stuff that paints a very real picture of Soldier Boy that Vought would never want to see the light of day. Until now…

For a look back at Soldier Boy living a diva "do as I say, not as I do" lifestyle, check out the leaked footage from that (in)famous PSA message:

Now here's a look back to the only version that Vought believed would ever see the light of day (clearly, they forgot who they were dealing with):