The Walking Dead Revisits Early Chapter in "The Book of Carol" Story

Fans looking forward to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol were treated to a look back to a key "Caryl" moment.

With only about a month to go before its second season premiere (more on that in a minute), AMC is going for emotional gut punches with its latest preview for Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. Though previous previews have focused more on what's to come, the clip that was released today looks lovingly back on the past – to 2011's S02E04: "Cherokee Rose" (directed by Billy Gierhart and written by Evan Reilly). While we don't want to take away from the impact of the clip below, the scene of Daryl giving Carol that Cherokee Rose and explaining the meaning behind it would prove foundational in their dynamic and help with the softening of Reedus' character.

And don't forget that the series will have its second season world premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival in June (running June 5-16). After the screening, Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and others from the cast and creative team will take part in a conversation about the episode and series overall – all of this taking place at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios on June 8th at 8 pm ET. Now, here's a look at a special flashback moment:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season picks up where season one of the series left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France – causing tension at the Nest.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

