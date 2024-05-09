Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, DayZ

DayZ Has Announced Brand-New Frostline Expansion

Bohemia Interactive revealed an all-new expansion making its way into DayZ, as things will get colder with you hit the Frostline.

Bohemia Interactive revealed an all-new expansion that will be added to DayZ soon, as things will be getting colder when they hit the Frostline. This is an all-new DLC expansion that will arrive sometime in Q4 2024, bringing with it an all-new area for you to survive on as you're stuck on the snow-covered Sakhal archipelago. This winter wilderness will bring with it a new set of challenges and conditions you'll have to work your way around, as the environment is now an added obstacle. Enjoy the trailer and info on it below as we wait for a release date.

Frostline

In an area spanning over 80 km2, survivors will encounter a landscape blanketed in snow, from thick forests to frozen lakes, each inch will offer players both beauty and danger. The expansion introduces new survival dynamics which challenge players to manage warmth and resources while exploring innovative structures and landmarks teeming with secrets, as well as encountering new animals that have adapted to the cold.

New Terrain: Discover an untouched archipelago where time stands still.

Winter Landscape: Experience a late winter setting.

Harsher Survival: Manage warmth and hunt for sustenance.

Environmental Hazards: Discover the hazards of living near volcanic areas.

Richer Wilderness: Meet new wildlife species that have adapted to the cold.

New Gameplay Mechanics: Take on new diseases and an enhanced fishing mechanic.

Winter Cosmetics: Dress for the season with winter-themed cosmetics.

DayZ

DayZ is a gritty, authentic, open-world survival horror hybrid-MMO game, in which players follow a single goal: to survive in the harsh post-apocalyptic landscape as long as they can. Players can experience powerful events and emotions arising from the ever-evolving emergent gameplay. There are no superficial tips, waypoints, built in tutorials or help given to players. Every decision matter, there are no save games, no extra lives, every mistake can be lethal.

