Law & Order: Organized Crime Returning for Season 5, Moves to Peacock

NBC's Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime is returning for Season 5 and making the move to Peacock.

There was some concern among "Law & Order" fans when NBC's Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler)-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime wasn't included in the network's renewal announcement from a few weeks back. Was the show in danger of being canceled? Would Meloni end up reuniting full-time with Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) over on "SVU"? Well, we got our answer earlier today – with the Dick Wolf, Matt Olmstead & Ilene Chakin-created spinoff series officially set to return for a fifth season – but when it does, it will operating out of a new "precinct" over on Peacock. In addition, John Shiban is set to return as the showrunner for the new season – giving "Organized Crime" the creative stability it needs heading into the move.

With the fourth season finale set for Thursday, May 16th (streaming the following day on Peacock), here's a look at the promo for tonight's episode – "Goodnight":

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," now in its fourth season, follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, a role he originated on "Law & Order: SVU." Danielle Moné Truitt stars as Stabler's sergeant and task force leader, Ayanna Bell. Her team also includes undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger).

Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they take on New York City's most vicious and violent criminal syndicates. The spinoff series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Wolf, Meloni, John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Jon Cassar, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

