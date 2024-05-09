Posted in: Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: john malkovich, The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: John Malkovich Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

John Malkovich has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four in an unknown role. The film currently has a July 25, 2025 release date.

The cast of The Fantastic Four continues to round out as the production start date creeps ever closer. However, we are getting to the point in casting where we don't know who is playing what and what is happening. The last bit of casting we got was for an unknown role, and now we have another one. According to Deadline, John Malkovich has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four. People will probably assume that Malkovich will be playing a villain role, considering he is an older man, but we don't know much about the plot of this film, so it's hard to tell one way or another. Some casting announcements will continue to pile well into production, so expect to get more of these before the year ends.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser reportedly joined the cast as well.

