The Fantastic Four: Ralph Ineson Has Joined The Cast As Galactus

Ralph Ineson has reportedly joined the cast of The Fantastic Four as Galactus. The film currently has a July 25, 2025 release date.

Article Summary Ralph Ineson is cast as Galactus in the upcoming The Fantastic Four movie.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, is set for release on July 25, 2025.

Notable cast members include Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

Galactus' return follows a previous appearance in Fantastic Four in 2007.

One of the biggest (literally) villains in the Marvel Universe is looking to make his appearance on the big screen again. The cast of The Fantastic Four has been filling out ever since the first official casting announcement came down on Valentine's Day. We still don't know much about the story, and production hasn't kicked off yet, but it sounds like we might have an idea of what kind of big bad this film will be going with for the first film with Marvel's First Family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ralph Ineson has reportedly been cast as the villain Galactus in The Fantastic Four.

This isn't the first time Galactus has been on the big screen. The character was first created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and his first appearance was in Fantastic Four #48. Aside from Doctor Doom, he is one of the Fantastic Four's most well-known enemies, and he's been featured in the comics consistently since his inception. A drastic reimagining of the character appeared in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007, and the character was reduced to a giant, sentient, planet-eating cloud. There were a lot of aspects of those two films that fans didn't like, but that was probably the thing that really made people turn on them. Ever since Galactus made his way to Marvel Studios, fans have assumed that the studio would make sure a more traditional-looking version of the character would be the one that inevitably made it to the big screen. Ineson has recently appeared in The First Omen and also had roles in The Northman, The Witch, and the upcoming Nosferatu, all directed by Robert Eggers.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well.

