Frasier Season 2 Sees Peri Gilpin, Director James Burrows Returning

Paramount+'s Frasier Season 2 sees Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle return as a recurring guest star & James Burrows directing the first two episodes.

With production underway on the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, we've got two updates that we wanted to pass along. Following up on her appearance in the season finale "Reindeer Games," Variety is reporting that Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle will be more of a presence in the second season as a recurring guest star. In addition, James Burrows will be returning to direct the second season's first two episodes (as he did for the first season).

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

