SNL: Rudolph, Thompson Learn The Truth Behind Vampire Weekend & More

SNL star Kenan Thompson joins host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Vampire Weekend for this week's FOUR on-stage promos - here's a look!

Okay. We admit it. We've kinda gotten used to how NBC's Saturday Night Live flows in terms of the week leading up to a new show. We get a video "red carpet" welcome on Tuesday, a midweek sketch with the host as well as a look at them & the SNL cast at read-thru on Wednesday, and then the on-stage promos on Thursday. And that's how things were rolling this week for SNL icon & comedy genius Maya Rudolph (Apple TV+'s Loot) and the mesmerizing Vampire Weekend. We got the video welcome, and then Rudolph was joined by SNL stars Andrew Dismukes & Molly Kearney for a midweek sketch that was wonderfully twisted. That brought us to Wednesday night's read-thru, with the SNL cast checking in via Instagram Stories – but no official look at Rudolph. And that threw us. Thankfully, things are back to normal today – with SNL star Kenan Thompson joining our host and musical guests in Studio 8H for our promos. First up, Rudolph & Thompson unexpectedly insult the band – following that, Thompson uses the moment to air a long-standing "hairdryer" beef he has with Rudolph. Next up, Thompson uses Rudolph's promo time to learn the meaning behind the band's name – and Rudolph doesn't appreciate it. Finally, the group goes out on a rather "resplendent" note…

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

