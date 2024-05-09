Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, ben affleck, phantoms

Phantoms 4K Blu-ray Special Edition On the Way From Scream Factory

Phantoms is the latest cult classic to get a new 4k Blu-ray release from Scream Factory and will be released in July.

Starring Ben Affleck, the cult classic is based on a Dean Koontz bestseller novel.

New 4K scan approved by Director Joe Chappelle, with Dolby Vision and DTS-HD audio.

Special features include new crew interviews and a collector's edition poster offer.

Phantoms, the adaptation of the Dean Koontz bestseller, is getting the 4K Blu-ray special edition treatment from Scream Factory on July 16th, after the release of their The Ring Trilogy set earlier this year. Starring Joanna Going, Rose McGowan, Peter O'Toole, Liev Schriber, and Ben Affleck, the film was directed by Joe Chapelle. It failed when it was released, but time has been kind to this one, especially the Affleck performance. He was the bomb in this movie, after all. Regarding special features, two new interviews with the crew and producers are really all there is. You can see the cover for the release and the full features list below.

Phantoms 4K Blu-ray Details

This time, terror comes from below … as well as a new Phantoms [Collector's Edition] 4K UHD + Blu-Ray combo set arriving on July 16 from Scream Factory. The chilling release will entertain fans with a brand new 4K scan from the original camera negative approved by Director Joe Chapelle and presented in Dolby Vision, and bonus features including new interviews with the filmmakers. Fans looking to get their hands on Phantoms [Collector's Edition] can now pre-order their copy from ShoutFactory.com. Those ordering from the Shout! store will receive an exclusive 18' x 24" rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last. Based on the book by suspense master Dean Koontz (who also wrote the screenplay), Phantoms is a slickly pulse-pounding sci-fi/horror thrill ride!

Here is the small list of features coming on this release:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Chappelle

Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Joe Chappelle

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround & 2.0 Stereo

NEW "Terror From Below: Making Phantoms" – An Interview With Producer Joel Soisson

NEW "Chaos In The Flesh: Filming Phantoms" – An Interview With Director Of Photography Richard Clabaugh

Trailer

TV Spot

