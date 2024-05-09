Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: conner kent, House Of Brainiac, lobo, power girl, supergirl

DC Drop Details On Superman Vs Lobo in House Of Brainaic

DC Comics is previewing the month's House Of Brainiac Superman crossover, with Conner Kent and Supergirl in space with big guns.

Article Summary "House Of Brainiac" crossover event continues with epic Superman and Lobo showdown in space.

Supergirl and Conner Kent gear up for an internal battle against Brainiac's Czarnian army.

Action Comics #1065 and Superman #14 feature a deep dive into Brainiac's legacy and deceit.

Power Girl faces off against Lobo's daughter and an alien biker gang in her intense #9 issue.

DC Comics is previewing the month's House Of Brainiac Superman crossover, with Conner Kent and Supergirl in space with big guns, Superman and Lobo going at each other and Power Girl doing her own Lobo impersonation. "Metropolis is robbed of its super-powered protectors by Brainiac and his Czarnian army, and Superman, Lobo, and the Super-Family are the last line of defense as DC's "House of Brainiac" rolls on this May."

Action Comics #1065 ("House of Brainiac" part three) – On sale May 14

As Superman and Lobo fight Brainiac's Czarnian army in outer space, it's up to Supergirl and Conner Kent to tackle the threat from the inside. They'll face heavy odds, but they're joined by some unexpected and deadly allies! Written by Joshua Williamson with art by Rafa Sandoval and Miguel Mendonça, Action Comics #1065 hits comic book shops May 14, with main cover art by series artist Sandoval and variant covers by Jorge Jiménez, Paolo Rivera, Ivan Talavera, and Mark Spears. Plus, witness the full, terrifying scope of Brainiac's legacy in "Brainiac & Son," a backup feature written by Joshua Williamson with art by Mirko Colak.



Superman #14 ("House of Brainiac" part four) – On sale May 21

Williamson, Sandoval, and Mendonça turn an unlikely super-team-up into the ultimate comic book slobberknocker in the fourth part of this can't-miss storyline! Lobo has betrayed the Man of Steel, and Supes has had it with the Main Man. Even if they stop punching each other long enough to save the day, it's too late—Brainiac has everything he needs to give life to the Brainiac Queen! In addition to interior art, Sandoval also provides the main cover, with additional covers by Salvador Larroca, Dave Johnson, Carla Cohen, and Chuma Hill.

Power Girl #9 ("House of Brainiac" tie-in) – On sale May 28

Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica, and Júlio Ferreira continue Power Girl's quest to protect her Metropolis neighborhood against the advancing Czarnian horde! Lobo's daughter Crush offers herself up as a diplomat to reason with her fellow Czarnians, but these aliens are as corrupt as they are crude, deciding that they'll just add Crush to their growing number of hostages. Can Power Girl save the day alone, or will she fall prey to Goblin and his intergalactic biker gang? Yanick Paquette provides the stunning main cover, with variant covers by Tony S. Daniel and David Talaski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!