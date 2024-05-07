Posted in: Netflix, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: netflix, Resident Alien, syfy, USA Network

Resident Alien Season 4 Future Uncertain: SYFY? USA Network? Netflix?

If it does get a Season 4 green light, reports are that Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien could end up moving to USA Network - or Netflix?

With SYFY's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien having recently wrapped its third season run, the popular series is facing two major questions regarding its future. Will there be a Season 4? Where will Season 4 air? Deadline Hollywood is reporting that there are some major question marks surrounding where Resident Alien could find a home if a new season is ordered. Based on source reporting, "a return to SYFY appears unlikely," with a move to USA Network being considered. Reports are that there is a strong desire to keep the series under the NBCUniversal umbrella – but with budget-tightening going on in cable across the board, the series could see a cut in its budget to the tune of as much as $500,000 per episode for the fourth season. While the series would fit nicely with USA Network's recommitment to scripted drama, it comes with a ceiling of approximately $2M-$3M per episode.

Outside of NBCU, the report lists Netflix as another possible home (with the first two seasons debuting on the streamer back in February). Two important notes on that option to keep in mind are that the international streaming rights for Resident Alien can get a bit complicated depending on the country/territory and that NBCU does quite well with the series globally.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY's Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn't Harry's only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Sara Tomko) and D'arcy (Alice Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world; Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

Stemming from UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television from Peter Hogan & Steve Parkhouse's comic book series by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive produce.

