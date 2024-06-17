Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Episode 4, preview, season 4, teaser, the boys

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 Trailer: Homelander Homecoming & More

In the trailer for The Boys S04E04: "Wisdom of the Ages," Homelander goes "home," while Annie finds herself under a different kind of attack.

After a brutal three-episode return last week, Prime Video and Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4 left us on a very ominous note heading into this week's chapter. With one of Homelander's (Antony Starr) "reflections" convincing him that he needs to rid himself of whatever "humanity" he thinks he still has within him, Homelander will need to go back to where it all began – for a "homecoming of sorts." That leads us to our first look at S04E04: "Wisdom of the Ages" (written by Geoff Aull),

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. Now, here's a look at the promo trailer for this week's episode:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!