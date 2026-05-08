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The Boys Season 5: The Deep Popcorn Bucket Is Ready & Waiting for You

Over in The Boys universe, we got a look at how Vought is "honoring" The Deep with a popcorn bucket that isn't subtle with the innuendo.

Article Summary The Boys spotlights Vought’s wildly suggestive The Deep popcorn bucket, turning Deep: Secrets of Atlantis into instant meme bait.

As The Boys Season 5 chaos grows, The Deep looks shakier than ever under Vought’s constant disrespect and pressure.

Vought also dropped a new Manhandlers clip, offering a short, painfully ridiculous Deep and Black Noir II podcast moment.

Eric Kripke admits real fear over The Boys ending, explaining how great finales depend on paying off long-running loose ends.

We understand that there is a whole lot to unpack about what went down between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) during the latest episode of Showrunner Eric Kripke's final season of The Boys – especially that final scene (though we have a theory we're saving for the weekend). But this go-around is focused on someone who is proving to be the true wildcard in all of this: The Deep (Chace Crawford), tied only with Ashley (Colby Minifie) and cockroaches when it comes to doing anything they need to do to survive. But The Deep's been showing some serious cracks beneath the surface this season – in some ways, a result of the just blatant, in-your-face disrespect he receives on a regular basis (and rightfully so). For example, Vought rolled out the popcorn bucket for The Deep's cinematic epic, Deep: Secrets of Atlantis, and… well, let's just say that it doesn't leave the innuendo up to the imagination.

"Introducing the Deepest popcorn bucket ever created. Stick your hand in to get a fistful of hot, buttery popcorn ready to make your screening of Deep: Secrets of Atlantis even more dope," read the press release from Vought. "Available exclusively at VMC Theatres, not included with ticket purchase!" If there was ever something that was begging for jokes to be made at its expense, it's what you're looking at below. Seriously, it's almost too easy at this point…

Meanwhile, certain "unforeseen circumstances" have forced a pause in production on new episodes of The Deep and Black Noir II's (Nathan Mitchell) podcast, Manhandlers – but that doesn't mean Vought didn't have a little something extra to share in the show's absence. Prepare for a 52-second clip that will leave you dumber for having watched it:

Sorry Manhandlers, no new episode today – Noir had a scheduling conflict and couldn't record! So here's a clip from a recent episode to tide you over. Stay strong, stay independent, stay sigma! pic.twitter.com/ekDpbxUzbJ — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 7, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

During the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's Homelander's (Antony Starr) world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher (Karl Urban) reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. Set to join them are Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In addition, Daveed Diggs, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and some other folks you might just recognize are also joining the final run.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

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