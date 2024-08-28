Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 5: We're Getting In-Universe Final Season Updates

The social media accounts for Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys are already proving to be great sources for in-universe updates on Season 5.

If you're still having issues processing the fact that we might not get the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys until 2026, then consider this a form of "intervention." Yes, that is a long time to wait – but look at what's going on between now and then. First and foremost, there's the second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Gen V – which will be our first look at what the show's world looks like under Homelander's (Antony Starr) rule – with The Deep (Chace Crawford) set to appear and the season expected to lead directly into the franchise series' final run.

But don't overlook what the show has been doing on its social media accounts (including Vought International) between seasons over the past few years. One of the things that impress us the most about the series is how it keeps its universe "active" between seasons, offering fans clues to what they can expect. Remember the late Cameron Coleman's (Matthew Edison) VNN news "Seven on 7" segments"? What about those commercials for Buster Beaver pizza? Not only were those examples of some excellent marketing decisions, but they also mattered. We're not talking fluffy PT stuff here – we're talking some early intel on what would eventually end up hitting our screens. The best part, though? Having clues to speculate over as they try piecing the puzzle together makes the wait a whole lot more bearable. With that in mind, here's a look at how Homelander and Vought International are spinning A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), seeing the light, and turning on the leader of The Seven:

The Boys Season 5: Random Notes…

Earlier this month, Antony Starr (Homelander) checked in with Team LJ Supersuits – the amazing team that crafts some of the finest costume work going. Based on the images he shared on Instagram from his visit, it looks like some Season 5 costume work is already underway – but in case you missed the ten-ton hint, Kripke was kind enough to drive the point home:

"Saw the lovely team at [Team LJ Supersuits] today….Good times ahead. Keep going, kiddos," Starr wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at his visit to their offices/workshops:

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

