The Boys: Vought Honors The Seven (The Not-So-Fantastic-Four?) on 7/7

In The Boys universe, Vought International is asking folks to honor The Seven on July 7th - or is it more like "The Not-So-Fantastic-Four"?

In the universe of Amazon's Prime Video & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, there's been a big push on the part of Vought International to turn the public opinion polls around when it comes to Homelander (Antony Starr). We've had Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and VNN talking head Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) running the #HomeFree social media game. Then, there was that big Father's Day push – followed by another push on The Fourth of July. Of course, they see it as being all for a very good cause. The leader of The Seven and Vought corporate symbol is facing charges for killing a protestor who threw something that hit his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), at the end of the third season. Of course, if you're reading this, then you know that Vought's come up with something else – and if you check out today's date, you might be able to figure out where they're going with this. "This 7/7, we salute the greatest Super team ever assembled. Even with heroic sacrifices and unfortunate betrayals, The Seven has NEVER been stronger." read the tweet from Vought, which included a revised look at The Seven – or, more like, "The Not-So-Fantastic-Four" from the looks of it. "Sole captain Homelander continues his search for new heroes to replenish the team's ranks as we speak!" And as we learned from previous casting news, some of those spots are going to get filled sooner rather than later.

Here's a look at Vought's latest pro-Homelander PR move:

This 7/7, we salute the greatest Super team ever assembled. Even with heroic sacrifices and unfortunate betrayals, The Seven has NEVER been stronger. Sole captain Homelander continues his search for new heroes to replenish the team's ranks as we speak! pic.twitter.com/VSfFjXpBbB — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

