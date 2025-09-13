Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, the boys: vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising "Dailies Are Awesome": Kripke Updates Ackles

An exchange between Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles over Supernatural's 20th anniversary also brought good news about The Boys: Vought Rising.

Throughout the day, fans of series creator Eric Kripke's Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series premiere – including Kripke and the cast. In the middle of all the social media celebrating, we got a quick bit of good news from Kripke regarding how things are looking with Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. The fifth and final season of Showrunner Kripke's The Boys sees Ackles on board as a series regular – with Padalecki and Collins set to join him for one episode. From there, Ackles joins Cash for a prequel series built around a murder mystery as it tells the tale of Vought's early days and its rise to power.

Earlier today, Kripke shared a heartfelt post expressing his appreciation for all of the love and support that Supernatural continues to receive, including a look at his original plans for the opening episodes. Shortly after, Ackles responded in the comment section to what Kripke had to say, with Kripke offering a follow-up that included some great feedback on the dailies for "Vought Rising" that he's seen. Here's a look:

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke had some interesting insights regarding a possible second season and how he could see Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, that's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set for the second season of Gen V, appearing in flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks at the four supes we've gotten so far (see below), Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

But as more and more supes begin hitting the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2).

